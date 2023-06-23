Emefiele Crossed The Line When He Contested For Presidency – Moghalu

A former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu, has said the suspended Governor of the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, should not have contested the 2023 presidency.

Moghalu stated that Emefiele “crossed the line” when he bought the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contested for the presidency.

In an interview with Arise News on Thursday, the former CBN Deputy Governor said contesting for the presidency made Emefiele unfit to continue as the governor of the apex bank.

Moghalu, however, said he has the highest minimal regard for Emefiele’s performance as the CBN governor. He added that the bank’s performance on its core mandates has not been impressive under Emefiele.

He said: “We have seen the consequence of not being careful in appointing people for such a sensitive role. They make decisions and are just trying to achieve some self-interest at the particular time but are not weighing the consequence on the masses of an economy. There are lessons to be learned from what we have seen over the last several years.

“You cannot substitute political mandates for statuary mandates of the Central bank. I think it has been sidetracked. What we are seeing today is not a surprise at all.

“I have the highest minimal regard for Godwin Emefiele’s performance as the governor of CBN. The bank’s performance on its core mandates has not been impressive.

“Especially, going to contest for the presidency while sitting on the governorship seat of the bank. I think that just crossed the line and made him unfit to continue.”

Naija News recalls that Emefiele was suspended by President Bola Tinubu as the CBN Governor, and was arrested and detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).