How Billionaire Banker, Elumelu Marked Wife’s Birthday

Billionaire banker, Tony Elumelu on Friday shared stunning photos of his wife, Awele Elumelu as she turns a year older.

Elumelu who got married to his wife in 1993 shared stunning photos of her in a red dress on Instagram in celebration of her birthday.

“Happy birthday #MrsTOE,” he wrote, promising to be hers forever.

The philanthropist also delighted his Instagram followers with a photo of himself and his wife taken when they were younger.

Well-wishers have been dropping congratulatory messages in the comment section of the post.

Mrs Elumelu is the chairperson of Avon Healthcare Limited. She is also the chief executive officer of Avon Medical Services Limited and oversees the healthcare investments of Heirs Holdings. She holds a bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery degree from the University of Benin.

Her experience as a medical doctor includes medicine, surgery, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology and emergency medicine. In Nigeria, Elumelu has worked with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and, in the UK, with Grantham and District Hospital, Grantham.