TUC Reacts As RMFAC Proposes Increase In Tinubu, Governors’ Salaries

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has reacted to the recommendation of an upward review in the basic salaries of political and judicial officeholders by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Naija News reported that RMAFC Chairman, Muhammadu Shehu, had said the commission has recommended an upward review in the basic salaries of political and judicial officeholders.

Shehu, who was represented by the RMAFC commissioner from Kebbi State, Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba, disclosed this on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi, during the presentation of the reviewed remuneration package of political and judicial office holders to the state Governor, Nasir Idris.

The RMAFC boss stated that the reviewed salary will be approved by the National and State Assemblies before its implementation.

Reacting to the development on Wednesday, Vice-President of the TUC, Tommy Etim, said the proposed salary increase is insensitive and provocative because of the pain Nigerians are suffering from the fuel subsidy removal.

He said if the Commission goes ahead to increase the salaries of public and judicial officers, the organized labour will also ask for more allowances for Nigerian workers.

Etim added that the TUC has always called for a reduction in the cost of governance and not an increase in government expenditure.

He said, “The increment is such that will provoke Nigerians seeing as Nigerians are already groaning under the effect of the subsidy removal among others. The TUC has always called for a reduction in the cost of governance. However, if they still go ahead with it, we are going to use that opportunity to table more allowances for the Nigerian people.”