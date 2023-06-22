Titanic: ‘Passengers, Crew Onboard Ocean Gate Submersible Are All Dead’

The operators of the Ocean Gate submersible which was lost at sea shortly after it began its voyage to explore the remains of the legendary Titanic ship have confirmed the death of all onboard including crew and passengers.

Five people who were on board the missing submersible have been lost according to a statement on Thursday by the company in charge.

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company while sending condolences to their families and all those concerned said the “men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans.”

The company further described the development as a sad time for all the employees.

“We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.

“This is a very sad time for the entire explorer community, and for each of the family members of those lost at sea.

“We respectfully ask that the privacy of these families be respected during this most painful time,” OceanGate said.

The confirmation came a few hours after a “debris field” was discovered by an underwater robot searching near the wreck of the Titanic for the missing submersible.

The submersible was carrying British billionaire Hamish Harding and dual Pakistani-British citizens Shahzada Dawood, a tycoon, and his son Suleman. OceanGate Expeditions charges $250,000 for a seat on the sub.

Also on board is OceanGate’s CEO, Stockton Rush, and a French submarine operator Paul-Henri Nargeolet, nicknamed “Mr Titanic” for his frequent dives at the site.