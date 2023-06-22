Search For Missing Submersible Continues As Rescuers Find Debris Field Near Titanic

The US Coast Guard (USCG) has said an underwater vessel has located a debris field near the Titanic in the search for a missing submersible with five people aboard.

According to the head of the Titanic submarine search, Rear Admiral John Mauger, experts within the unified command are evaluating the information, as it is unclear if there are still survivors.

Mauger also revealed authorities are focusing on the “banging” noises detected with sonar which could indicate there’s an opportunity for “survival”, adding that they “don’t know the source of that noise” but have reported the data with the US Navy.

According to the US Coast Guard, the Canadian P-3 aircraft picked up the sound as underwater operations were underway to try and locate the origin of the noises.

Three vessels, including the one that has technology that can detect and map out objects on the seafloor, had earlier arrived to join the search for the missing submersible named Titan.

The underwater noises were detected in the area of the search for the missing submarine, which was carrying five passengers who were visiting the Titanic wreckage on Sunday.

In underwater disasters, a crew unable to communicate with the surface relies on banging on their submersible’s hull to be detected by sonar.

However, no official has publicly suggested that’s the case and noises underwater can come from a variety of sources.