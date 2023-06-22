VP Shettima In Private Meeting With Bill Gates, Aliko Dangote

Vice President, Kashim Shettima is currently engaged in a private meeting at the State House in Abuja with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Aliko Dangote, chairman of the Dangote Foundation, and members of the Nigerian Governors Forum.

The conversation began at 11:43 a.m. as part of the scheduled activities during Gates’ visit to Nigeria and Niger.

This behind-closed-doors discussion takes place only three days after Gates and Dangote had an encounter with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Although the precise subjects of today’s discussion remain undisclosed, insiders that spoke with Punch suggest that it likely involves potential collaboration between the Gates and Dangote Foundations and the Nigerian government, with particular attention to the health and education sectors.

Bill Gates’ visit to Nigeria is aimed at meeting with leaders and partners addressing various health and development challenges.

An earlier media advisory from the Gates Foundation indicated the visit’s purpose as reinforcing their commitment to closely work with communities and leaders to support innovation that can accelerate progress and improve lives across Africa.

The advisory noted: “Gates and other foundation leaders are visiting to learn from partners helping to address polio, anaemia, and other health threats; scientists applying research to develop agricultural innovations that will help with food security and climate adaptation; innovators using technology to improve access to financial services; and others working to improve lives in Niger and Nigeria and throughout the continent.”

During this visit, Gates and Dangote have also been in discussions with national and regional leaders, urging them to invest in and promote policies that foster innovation and offer equal opportunities, even amidst economic difficulties.

Earlier, Gates engaged in a dialogue with students and young leaders, collecting insights and sharing views on how science and innovation can fast-track positive change and contribute to a brighter future for Africa.