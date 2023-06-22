American Hip Hop Star, Travis Scott Snubs Lagos, Storms Kano

American Hip Hop stars, Travis Scott and Sheck Wes arrived Kano state, Nigeria to shoot a music video for his new music project.

Naija News reports that ‘Butterfly Effect’ rapper landed in Nigeria few days ago and had linked up with Rema before moving to Kano for his project.

The superstar was, however, spotted at different locations from Unguwan Dawa, to Gwale local government area.

Photos and videos captured residents that came out in their numbers to watch Travis and Sheck as they coordinated their video shoot.

Earlier, some fans bumped into him at the hotel he lodged and asked to take some snapshots with the rapper.

Nollywood Actor Found Unconcious In Lagos Hotel

Meanwhile, a man believed to be the controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu was seen lying lifeless in a Lagos Hotel has surfaced on social media.

The man in the trending video lay motionless after he was alleged to have taken hard drugs.

A staff of the hotel had raised an alarm over his condition as she shared a video of the person believed to be the actor unconscious on a hotel floor.