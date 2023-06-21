World Leaders Eager To Meet With Tinubu In France – Presidency

Presidential media aide, Dele Alake on Wednesday revealed that no less than four foreign leaders have requested to meet with President Bola Tinubu in Paris, France.

The meeting with other world leaders is on the sidelines of the New Global Financial Pact Summit organized by President Emmanuel Macron.

The countries expressing interest to expand economic cooperation are France, the United States, and Switzerland among others, as President Tinubu works to network in a bid to attract greater foreign investment to the country.

Tinubu Holds Strategic Meeting Ahead Of Paris Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday held a strategic meeting with stakeholders ahead of the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris, France.

Naija News reports that the meeting was held to discuss what Nigeria stands to benefit from the two-day global Summit.

The New Global Financial Pact Summit is slated for June 22nd and 23rd in Paris, France.

Tinubu at the summit, will join other world leaders to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on the priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, energy crisis, and after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the presidency, President Tinubu “will participate in the two-day Summit, June 22 and 23, that looks at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.”