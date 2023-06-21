What My Daughter Told Me About Nigeria, When She Heard I Was Coming Here – Bill Gates

The co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Bill Gates, who arrived in Nigeria on Monday and met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Villa has disclosed the conversation he had with his daughter, Phoebe when she heard, he was coming into the country.

Bill Gates, while speaking to Nigerian youths at the Pan-African Youth Innovation Forum themed ” Unleashing Africa’s Innovative Future”, taking place, today, Wednesday, 21st of June, 2023 said that his daughter told him, he was lucky to get to see top acts like Burna Boy and Rema on his visit to the country.

Bill Gates stressed that he had to look the singers up, because he was so ‘hip’ about the knowledge of them.

He said, “When my daughter Phoebe heard I was coming to Nigeria, she said, “You’re lucky because you get to see Burna Boy and Rema, so I had to look them up…because l’m so ‘hip’…But I remember the last time I was here, I got to see Davido & Wizkid perform’’

Tinubu Receives Bill Gates

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu on Monday pledged to give priority attention to the health and safety of Nigerians, noting that for any country to develop, the health of its people, particularly the workforce, is critical.

The President spoke when he received the co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr Bill Gates, and the President of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While saluting the courage and commitment of Bill Gates to working for humanity, he commended the partnership with the Aliko Dangote Foundation.