Photos: Former BBNaija Housemate Bags Doctorate Degree From US Varsity

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Emmanuel Umoh, has bagged a doctorate degree from a University in the United States of America.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known in a post via his Instagram page, alongside photos of the graduation ceremony.

According to the BBNaija Star, he has been conferred a Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration.

He further expressed appreciation to God for his latest achievement and dedicated the degree to everyone who had contributed to his success in life.

Emmanuel added that he is grateful for the recognition and promises to continue breaking new barriers.

He wrote: “Ladies and gentlemen, Allow me to reintroduce myself, My name is Dr. Emmanuel Umoh Jr…..

“Glad to officially announce that I have been conferred the degree of Doctor in Philosophy in Business Administration by the prestigious prowess university of Delaware, USA.

“I’m grateful to God for everything I am today for how far he has brought me. This is yet another step to in my pursuit for greatness.

“This is dedicated to everyone who has contributed to making me the young man I am today.

“I am grateful for this recognition and i promise to continue to break new barriers.

“Thank you once again and God bless you all”