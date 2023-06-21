Mike Bamiloye’s Daughter Welcomes Second Baby With Husband

The only daughter of renowned gospel filmmaker and Founder of Mount Zion Ministry, Mike Bamiloye, Darasimi Bamiloye Oyor, has welcomed her second child.

The proud mother of two via her social media on Wednesday shared the good news with a loved-up photo of herself, the new born and husband, Lawrence Oyor.

She expressed appreciation to God for another addition to their family and called for prayers for her family.

“Glory to God for another addition into the Oyor clan. Please keep the family in your prayers. God is good! If you wish to give a gift, please use the link in our bio. Blessings.”

Your Movies Have Corrupted Our Society

Meanwhile, Mike Bamiloye has tackled Nigerian celebrities, particularly actors and actresses who promote nudity, romance, and other social vices in their movies.

The evangelist turn movie producer via his Instagram page recently called out Nollywood actors and actresses who promote moral decadence with their ‘excessive kissing and romance portrayed in their movies.

According to Mike, these celebrities have corrupted society with the kind of movies displayed on the TV.

Mike Bamiloye’s remarks about ‘nudity’ and ‘movie romance’ came during the trended Shanty Town movie.