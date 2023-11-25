You Smile Beside Your Husband In Church But Refuse To Submit To Him At Home – Mike Bamiloye Sends Warning To Married Women

The founder of the Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Mike Bamiloye, has warned Christian married women against exhibiting negative attitudes towards their husbands.

Speaking via a post on his verified Facebook handle on Saturday, the filmmaker lamented that some women do not submit to their husbands at home.

He said the women look beautiful and keep smiling beside their husbands in the church, but they are the direct opposite of what they portray outside when the couples leave the church.

Bamiloye described such women as stubborn, rude, and disrespectful, adding that they are stingy with their bodies to their husbands.

He said, “Some married women in the Lord are fond of having their ways all the time. They never submit to their husbands. They never follow their husbands.

“They are beautiful to behold in beauty, they smile all the time, they stand beside their husband in the church, but they are not who they claim to be. They are the direct opposite at home. Stubborn, rude, unbroken, disrespectful and very stingy with their body to their husbands.

“They dictate their terms to give their husbands access to their body. They are hard at home but soft in the church. Very unsubmissive and insensitive.”

Bamiloye also prayed for husbands married to such women, asking God Almighty to deliver men from such “sisters”.