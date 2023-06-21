Gospel Singer, Yinka Alaseyori Called Out For ‘Stealing’

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Yinka Alaseyori, has been called out by her colleague, Funke, for allegedly stealing her song.

Naija News reports that Funke, in a video making the rounds online, accused the ‘Oniduro mi’ crooner of copyright infringement.

She also alleged Yinka is always in the habit of stealing the songs of other gospel singers while pretending to be innocent.

According to Funke, she has copyright to all her songs and also called on those close to Yinka Alaseyori to warn her and not take her silence for stupidity.

Actress Exposes House Help For Stealing $700, And €40

In other news, Nollywood actress, Carol King, has taken to social media to call out her house help, who allegedly absconded with her $700 and €40.

Naija News reports that the movie star in the post via Twitter gave the maid’s name as Glory Effiong, stating she suddenly went AWOL (absent without official leave).

She noted that the house help has been working with her for five months and her absence got from work got her worried.

Sharing photos of the maid the actress who claimed a huge amount of money was missing from her purse, warned the public to avoid falling victim to the house help’s stealing habit.