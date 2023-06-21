EFCC: Court Sentences 11 ‘Yahoo Boys’ To Prison In Benin

The Federal High Court in Benin City has sentenced eleven suspected internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ to prison.

Naija News understands that the suspected fraudsters were convicted following their arrest based on intelligence on their nefarious activities by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives.

They were subsequently arraigned on separate one-count charges, each bordering on possession of alleged proceeds of crime, false representation and unlawful possession of fraudulent documents, contrary to Sections 17(a) of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004 and punishable under Section 17(b) of the same Act.

Upon arraignment, the defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charges prompting the prosecution counsel, I.M. Elodi, Salihu Ahmed and KY Bello, to pray the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

However, counsel to the defendants pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendants were first-time offenders who had turned a new leaf.

One of the convicts identified as Ohenhen Victor Ikponwosa is said to be a graduate of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma.

Ikponwosa and the other suspects were convicted on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, by Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Edo State High Court.

The others are Iredia Junior Ehis, Awe Macdonald, Azanuwa Junior, Kelvin Akenuwa, Godspower Oghenekohwa, Collins Daniel, Junior Osarobo, Marvis Ogbodaga Osemudiamen, Jephthah Eromosele and Christopher Christian Dickson.

In his ruling, Justice Ikponmwonba, sentenced Osemudiamen, Ikponwosa and Ehis to three years imprisonment with an option of Two Hundred Thousand Naira as fine.

The quartet of Akenuwa, Macdonald, Dickson, and Oghenekohwa bagged two years imprisonment with an option of One Hundred Thousand Naira fine while Eromosele, Oserobo, and Daniel were sent to three years imprisonment with an option of One Hundred Thousand Naira fine.

The judge sentenced Junior to two years imprisonment with an option of a Two Hundred Thousand Naira fine. The judge also ordered that a Lexus RX 330 car and phones recovered during the investigation, being proceeds of crime, be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.