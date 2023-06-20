Shehu Sani Reacts As EFCC Grills Ortom Over Alleged Misappropriation Of Funds

The former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the interrogation of the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News earlier reported that Ortom, who drove in his private SUV vehicle, arrived quietly at the EFCC office located along Gordon Aluor Street, Old GRA in Makurdi on Tuesday.

The former governor was being grilled for alleged misappropriation of public funds when he was governor of the state at the state coordinator’s office.

Ortom was said to have been with his two former aides including Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Terver Akase, and his Principal Special Assistant, Abraham Kwaghgu.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, Sani mocked the former Benue governor over his interrogation by the anti-graft agency.

The former lawmaker said Ortom and other members of the G5 Governors should have asked during their visit to the Presidential Villa about the kind of appointment they want.

He wrote: “When Ortom and others visited the Villa, they could have sought clarification on the kind of appointment the President was arranging for them.”