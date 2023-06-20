Service Chiefs: For Eight Years We Cried And Shouted – Ohanaeze Ndigbo Commend Tinubu

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing an Igbo man as one of the Service Chiefs.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu on Monday sacked Service Chiefs and announced their replacements.

One of them, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, who was named the Chief of Naval Staff, is from Enugu State.

Reacting to the development via a statement made available to this online publication on Tuesday, the National President of the Igbo group, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike stated that Tinubu had finally taken a bold step towards national healing as he promised the citizens.

The apex Igbo group praised Tinubu for not turning a deaf ear to their cries, unlike his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Okwu said, “For eight years, we cried, we shouted on top of our voices that no Igbo man is among the top security echelon of the country but former President Muhammadu Buhari turned deaf ears.

“He made sure that Ndigbo were subjugated under his administration.owever, just within a few days in power, President Tinubu has demonstrated total readiness to right those wrongs.”

Speaking further, Okwu stated that the appointment of Ogalla from Enugu State “is a clear testimony to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s desire to reunite the country. The immediate past administration handed over to him a very fragmented country like never before.

“However, Mr. President’s actions so far have given home to Nigerians that good things are ahead.

“This also came a few days after our own Frank Mba, another proud Igbo son, was promoted from AIG to DIG of police.”