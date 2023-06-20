Connect with us

Peter Obi Will Spend Eight Years Trying To Recover His Mandate – Akpororo

Nigerian comedian, Bowoto Jephta, popularly known as Akpororo, has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, will spend eight years to recover his ‘stolen mandate’ from Bola Tinubu, the All Progressive Candidate,  (APC) at the 2023 general elections.

Naija News reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu winner of the presidential elections with 8,794,726 votes, while Obi who came third with 6,101,533 votes.

Speaking about the on-going electoral tribunal in a recent show, Akpororo said that the LP candidate will likely spend the next eight years going to court to retrieve his stolen mandate.
Speaking in Pidgin, Akpororo said, “Peter Obi still dey go court abi? no worry, that court na eight years him go spend.”

Uncontrollable Crowd As Peter Obi Attends Burial

Meanwhile, a viral video showing the moment security agents tried to wade off a huge crowd scampering to meet and have a glimpse at Peter Obi surfaced on social media during the weekend.

Naija News reports that the former Anambra governor was amongst the dignitaries who attended the funeral of late Mrs Jane Nnamani, wife of former Senate President, Ken Nnamani.


However, when the crowd sighted the presence of Obi arriving at the venue of the funeral, which held in Enugu on Friday, 17th June, 2023,  they became uncontrollable, pushing through the security just to catch a glimpse of Obi and possibly touch him

