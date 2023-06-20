Tinubu Returns NEMA, NAHCON To VP’s Office

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the return of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the Office of the Vice President.

Naija News reports that the agencies were moved to the VP’s office for supervision, in compliance with their various establishment Acts.

The President has also approved a formal structure for the Office of the Vice President as well as an appropriate number of technical and administrative aides that will work with the Vice President in the discharge of his responsibilities.

This was made known in a statement on Tuesday evening by the Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola.

Recall that former President Muhammadu Buhari had moved NEMA under the supervision of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has left Abuja for Paris on Tuesday, embarking on his first foreign journey as President.

His official Gulfstream jet took off from the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 11:30 am.

The two-day Paris Summit for the New Global Financial Pact, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, is slated to run from June 22-23, 2023, at the Palais Brongniart.

In Paris, President Tinubu will “participate, review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on a priority list for support and investment,” said the Special Adviser for Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake.