All Tinubu’s Appointments Are Round Pegs In Round Holes – Festus Keyamo

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has averred that all Tinubu’s appointments are round pegs in round holes.

Naija News reports that Keyamo made the assertion while reacting to the sack and appointment of new Service Chiefs by the president.

In a post via Twitter, Keyamo commended the Federal Government’s compliance with the court’s decision in allowing the president to appoint Service Chiefs without the approval of the National Assembly.

According to him, FG adopted the same procedure in the appointment of Service Chiefs since the days of former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

He wrote: “Every single person picked so far by @officialABAT are round pegs in round holes!

“I am also pleased to see continuous compliance by the FG with the decision of the court in the case of KEYAMO V PRESIDENT, FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA & another wherein I challenged the powers of Mr. President to appoint Service Chiefs without the approval of the National Assembly and won.

“Since the days of President Goodluck Jonathan that is the procedure the FG has adopted in appointing Service Chiefs. I note that the Press Release yesterday indicated the Service Chiefs need the approval of the National Assembly for their appointments to be confirmed.

“When you try to push the bounds of the law to change the system, you’re bound to win some, lose some and continue to pursue some. But the struggle must continue”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Commend Tinubu

Meanwhile, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing an Igbo man as one of the Service Chiefs.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu on Monday sacked Service Chiefs and announced their replacements.

One of them, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, who was named the Chief of Naval Staff, is from Enugu State.

Reacting to the development via a statement made available to this online publication on Tuesday, the National President of the Igbo group, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike stated that Tinubu had finally taken a bold step towards national healing as he promised the citizens.

The apex Igbo group praised Tinubu for not turning a deaf ear to their cries, unlike his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.