Peter Obi Celebrates 2023 Father’s Day

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has celebrated all Fathers in the country on the occasion of 2023 Father’s Day.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Sunday, Obi hailed Nigerian fathers for remaining steadfast in carrying out their fatherly roles of inspiring greatness, loving unconditionally, and protecting the family.

The former Governor of Anambra State prayed to God to bless and protect all fathers as they continue to navigate their families through the challenging economic and political atmosphere in the country with the hope of a more secure and united Nigeria.

He wrote: “I celebrate today, all the fathers in our dear nation who through thick and thin, remain steadfast in carrying out their fatherly roles of inspiring greatness, loving unconditionally, and protecting the very foundations of our nation – the Family.

“As you continue to navigate your families through the challenging economic and political atmosphere in our country with hope for a more secure and united Nigeria which the New Nigeria will bring, may God protect and bless you always. I wish you all a Happy Father’s Day!”