‘I Haven’t Seen My Kids In 10 Months’ – OAP Dotun Cries Out

Nigerian media personality, Kayode Oladotun, popularly known as Do2dtun, has cried out over his inability to access his children.

Naija News recalls that Dotun has been in a running battle with his estranged wife, Omotayo, over alleged infidelity.

On the occasion of the World Father’s Day celebration on Sunday, June 18, 2023, the video jockey took to his Instagram page to recount his ordeal.

According to him, it has been 10 months since he set his eyes on his children, stressing that he missed them so much.

Dotun noted that no amount of lies, deceit, or slow legal process can break him as he would continue fighting the right way.

He wrote: “Today marks a whole year since they snuck that video to me and 10 months since I set my eyes on you. I miss you so much. No amount of lies, games, deceit or slowed legal process can break me. Fife and Fiore, Daddy just wants his time with you like he deserves but they deny it; disobey the law cos they are scared, cowards and immature.

“No one should use kids as baits or weapons in a fight. Again, they picked the wrong one this time. Every move have been made to make sure I don’t exercise my right as as a Father but I don’t and won’t break. I’ll keep fighting the right way and as much some believe they have the monopoly of madness and breaking the law, I just don’t want to play that game just cos of these wonderful kids. I am law abiding but I am not a fool.

“If you are a Father out there, for posterity and goodwill, fight for your place or right to stay in their lives. Every child needs their Father just the same way they need their mother. No one should use children as their power or substitute to their emotions.”