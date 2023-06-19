‘I Had Encounter With Yvonne Nelson’ – Sarkodie Admits In Throwback Video

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has admitted to having an encounter with actress, Yvonne Nelson, in a video that resurfaced online after the recent revelation about their relationship.

Naija News reported that the thespian in her released memoir, ‘I am Not Yvonne Nelson’ revealed that she aborted a pregnancy from a fling with Sarkodie in 2010.

The 37-year-old’s book which launched in Ghana on Sunday, narrated the incident on pages 88-95 of chapter eight of her new book.

Yvonne wrote, “I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn’t strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict. ‘Charlie, it dey there!’, she exclaimed.”

In the wake of the bombshell, fans dug up an old video of Sarkodie alluding Yvonne to be his type.

During an interview with media personality, Stephani Coker for MTV Base Africa, Sarkodie was asked to pick between Yvonne and Lydia, and he claimed Yvonne is more of his type and they have also had an encounter.

Question: “Who is more your type Lydia Fordson or Yvonne Nelson??”

He said, “Yvonne, I don’t know Lydia personally, I have had an encounter with Yvonne. I picked Yvonne because I know her”