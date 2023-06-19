Nigeria News
Tinubu Appoints New National Guard Commander, Aso Villa Military Officers (Full List)
President Bola Tinubu on Monday appointed a new commander of the National Guard and also military officers for Aso Villa.
Naija News gathered that President Tinubu announced his decision in a statement released through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.
The newly appointed National Guards Commander are:
Col. Adebisi Onasanya Brigade of Guards Commander
Lt. Col. Moshood Abiodun Yusuf 7 Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja
Lt. Col. Auwalu Baba Inuwa 177, Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa State
Lt. Col. Mohammed J. Abdulkarim 102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger
Lt. Col. Olumide A. Akingbesote 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja
The President on Monday approved the appointments of other Military Officers in the Presidential Villa. See the list below:
Maj. Isa Farouk Audu
(N/14695) Commanding Officer State House Artillery
Capt. Kazeem Olalekan Sunmonu (N/16183) Second-in-Command, State House Artillery
Maj. Kamaru Koyejo Hamzat (N/14656) Commanding Officer, State House Military Intelligence
Maj. TS Adeola (N/12860) Commanding Officer, State House Armament
Lt. A. Aminu (N/18578) Second-in-Command, State House Armament.