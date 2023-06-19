Tinubu Appoints New National Guard Commander, Aso Villa Military Officers (Full List)

President Bola Tinubu on Monday appointed a new commander of the National Guard and also military officers for Aso Villa.

Naija News gathered that President Tinubu announced his decision in a statement released through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

The newly appointed National Guards Commander are:

Col. Adebisi Onasanya Brigade of Guards Commander

Lt. Col. Moshood Abiodun Yusuf 7 Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja

Lt. Col. Auwalu Baba Inuwa 177, Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa State

Lt. Col. Mohammed J. Abdulkarim 102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger

Lt. Col. Olumide A. Akingbesote 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja

The President on Monday approved the appointments of other Military Officers in the Presidential Villa. See the list below:

Maj. Isa Farouk Audu

(N/14695) Commanding Officer State House Artillery

Capt. Kazeem Olalekan Sunmonu (N/16183) Second-in-Command, State House Artillery

Maj. Kamaru Koyejo Hamzat (N/14656) Commanding Officer, State House Military Intelligence

Maj. TS Adeola (N/12860) Commanding Officer, State House Armament

Lt. A. Aminu (N/18578) Second-in-Command, State House Armament.