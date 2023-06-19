‘Anytime I Left Iyanya’s Place, Tonto Dikeh Visits And Sleeps Over’ – Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has revealed how she found out her Nigerian ex-boyfriend, singer Iyanya, was cheating on her with Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Naija News reports that the movie star made the revelation in her memoir, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ launched on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

In a chapter titled “Iyanya and My Love Life”, the actress while speaking about her escapades with Iyanya said she had thought the singer’s gesture of tattooing her initials ‘YN’ on his waist and giving her a shoutout on his hit song ‘Ur Waist’ was an assurance that they could be together forever.

However, she was shocked when someone called her, disclosing that anytime she left Iyanya’s house, a female Nollywood star often visited and slept.

Yvonne also revealed she was heartbroken to know the female celebrity was Tonto Dikeh, one of the celebrities Iyanya featured in his hit song.

The thespian however, said she knew she would have eventually left the relationship even if Tonto Dikeh hadn’t come into the picture, adding that she didn’t see any reason to keep fighting for a man she had lost.

The book partly reads.“The caller said anytime I left Iyanya’s place, another actress come over to him and sometimes slept over.

“The person felt strongly that there was something going on between them and thought I should know. That actress turned out to be Tonto Dikeh of Nigeria and one of the female celebrities Iyanya named in his “Ur Waist” song.

“When I was convinced about the authenticity of the information I received, I was heartbroken.”