‘Yes Daddy’: I Will Contribute $5000 If Peter Obi Sues His Accuser Within A Week – Reno Omokri Vows

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has promised to contribute $5000 to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, legal fees if he sues Peoples Gazette within a week.

Naija News recalls that Obi had vowed to sue Peoples Gazette over the yes daddy’ phone call he had with the Presiding Bishop of Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo.

He had said, “The attempts to manipulate Nigerians is very sad and wicked. Our legal team (has) been instructed to take appropriate legal actions against Peoples Gazette and others.”

Visiting the matter once again, Omokri took to his Instagram handle to call out Obi for not keeping to his promise to sue the aforementioned publication.

He stated that it has been ten weeks already and Obi has not lived up to his promise to take legal action against the online publication.

He subsequently promised to make a financial contribution if Obi decides to sue Peoples Gazette.

He wrote, “On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Peter Obi promised to sue Peoples Gazette over the leaked ‘yes daddy’ call in which he referred to a religious war against the Muslim Ummah.

“Ten weeks later, Peoples Gazette stand by their story, and Peter Obi still has not sued. Nigerians should not forget that this a man who is so thorough that he attends every sitting of the Presidential Election Petition Court.

“When Charles Aniagolu asked him on AriseTV if that was his voice on the tape, Peter Obi deflected the question three times.

“So, when is Peter Obi going to sue Peoples Gazette? I covenant to donate $5000 to his legal fees if he can sue them within a week.”