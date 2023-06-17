When The Nigerian Government Declared You Wanted Was It Not An Igbo Man That Kept You Safe? – Ohanaeze Replies Dokubo

A faction of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo socio-cultural organization has berated the call from a former militant leader, Asari Dokubo, urging the presidency not to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from the Department of State Service (DSS) custody.

Naija News recalls that during Dokubo’s visit to President Bola Tinubu, he had insisted that releasing Kanu would be a reward for criminality and murder of innocent people.

Reacting to the statement, the faction’s Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro lamented that Kanu’s continuous detention was destabilizing and crumbling the economy of the Southeast.

Isiguzoro stated that when in the past the Nigerian Government declared Dokubo wanted, it was an Ohanaeze man, Uche Okwukwu that kept him safe.

They insisted that their call for the release of Kanu was not because they wanted him to avoid facing the law but because of the effect of the incarceration on the Southeast.

Isiguzoro subsequently urged the President to release Kanu in the interest of national unity.

Speaking with Daily Post on Saturday, Isiguzoro said: “Asari Dokubo’s grandfather is Igbo from a place called Abam in the Arochukwu area of Abia State, so he’s our grandson. We understand there was a little misunderstanding between him and our son, Nnamdi Kanu.

“Dokubo is entitled to his opinion. In the past few years, there have been accusations between Asari and Kanu regarding the training of IPOB members, and it generated verbal tantrums.

“This led to some Northern and other groups saying Kanu must be taught a lesson. This is where Ohanaeze steps in, and we have discussed this remark that releasing Kanu will amount to criminality.

“We want Asari to know that when the then Nigerian Government declared him wanted, it was an Ohanaeze man, Uche Okwukwu, that harboured him, and we know that he has assisted Kanu in the past.

“Igbos demanding Kanu’s release is not because they are against him facing the law, but his continued incarceration has destabilized and crumpled the economy of the Southeast; it has brought untold hardship, unimaginable insecurity to the region which has affected schools and some governors losing control of their states.

“We want to tell Asari that its high time we unite the country, but a presidential pardon from Tinubu, who was never the architect of his incarceration, should be given to all prisoners of conscience, including the IPOB leader, Henry Okah, and others because Nigeria is divided along ethnic and religious lines.

“A lot of criminals will capitalize on Kanu’s incarceration to cause havoc, which would make things too bad.”