Reality TV Star Kourtney Kardashian, Husband Expecting First Child

Reality Star Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her husband, Travis Barker are expecting their first child.

Kourtney made this known during her husband’s concert with Blink-183/2 in Los Angeles on Friday, June 16th by holding up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m Pregnant.”

In the video shared on her Instgarm, Kourtney held the placard embossed with the words, “I’m pregnant” as he performed on stage, while screaming in excitement.

After seeing his wife’s sign, Travis jumped off the stage and ran toward his wife to give her a big kiss.

The lovebirds also shared the exciting news with their millions of followers on their Instagram pages.

She already shares three children, Mason, 13; Penelope, 10; and Reign, eight; with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 39.

Travis has two children, Landon, 29; and Al.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in May 2022 in Italy after having 3 lavish ceremonies.

Grammy ‘Disrespects’ Wizkid

Meanwhile, the Recording Academy, organizers of Grammy Awards, has referred Nigerian afrobeat superstar, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, as an ‘up-and-coming artiste’.

Naija News reports that the American award organizers in a post via their Instagram story, asked about the up-and-coming Black artiste everyone should have on their radar.

The post read: “Who is an up-and-coming Black artist everyone should have on their radar?”

In response to the question, the recording academy wrote Wizkid’s name under the post.

The description is no doubt demeaning and disrespectful, especially as Wizkid is considered one of the most successful music artistes in Africa.