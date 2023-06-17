Nigerian Immigration Declares State Of Emergency On Passport Issuance

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has declared a state of emergency on passport issuance across the country.

This was disclosed by the Acting Comptroller General of the NIS, Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju during a working visit to Lagos on Friday

According to her, the Commission was declaring a state of emergency in a bid to address the challenges faced by Nigerians in obtaining their passports.

The development was contained in a statement signed by NIS spokesperson, Tony Akuneme.

Naija News recalls that the Senate, last month ordered its committee on interior to find out the reason behind the delay in the renewal and issuance of passports, following a series of complaints from Nigerians.

Adepoju’s visit to Lagos encompassed significant events that underscored the gravity of the Passport crisis.

The statement read in part, “She inaugurated a state-of-the-art visa-on-arrival lounge at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, demonstrating her commitment to improving the overall travel experience for visitors entering Nigeria.

“Following this, she paid an unscheduled visit to the Alausa passport office to assess the situation firsthand.

“In her address, Ag. CGI Adepoju emphasized the necessity to dismantle all man-made bottlenecks that impede the passport application process.

“She further stressed that the NIS top management is fully committed to addressing institutional and technology-based drawbacks to ensure more efficient and streamlined service delivery.

“The state of emergency declaration on passport issues signifies the renewed commitment of NIS to resolving the challenges faced by Nigerians seeking to obtain passports.

“It represents a call to action for all stakeholders to prioritize efficiency, transparency, and excellence in service delivery.”