Human Trafficking: Immigration Intercept Seven Girls En-Route Burkina Faso

An effort to traffic seven Nigerian ladies to Burkina Faso has been thwarted by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), stationed at the Marine Command at Lagos Seaports.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Comptroller, Mohammed Sadiq, who described the incident as an increase in illegal migration and human trafficking, said the arrest was made based on intelligence on the Nigeria-Benin Republic waterways that the girls were being smuggled across.

In a TVC report posted on the NIS Twitter on Monday night, Sadiq said their inquiry revealed the girls, between the ages of 19 and 23, were from Plateau State’s Langtang North local government area.

“The girls willfully consented to the journey under false identity with the intent of indulging in prostitution while in their country of destination. However, the suspects neither have any valid travel documents nor financial means to save themselves during the journey.

“Narrating her role in the illicit business, Miss Denta admitted her involvement in prostitution and facilitating the transportation of potential sex workers into Burkina Faso with the support of her madam, an indigene of Edo state who operates a beer parlour in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso capital,” Sadiq said.

Speaking anonymously, one of the girls explained how the suspect, arranging the trip, had offered her a job in Lagos.

Story continues below advertisement