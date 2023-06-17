Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 17th June 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 16th June below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N750 and sell at N760 on Friday, 16th June, 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 22.41 percent in May 2023, up from 22.22 percent in the previous month.

The NBS made the country’s May inflation known in the latest CPI report released on Thursday in Abua.

Naija News reports that the CPI measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services (inflation) in the country.