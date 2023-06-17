Grammy Organizers ‘Disrespect’ Wizkid

The Recording Academy, organizers of Grammy Awards, has referred Nigerian afrobeat superstar, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, as an ‘up-and-coming artiste’.

Naija News reports that the American award organizers in a post via their Instagram story, asked about the up-and-coming Black artiste everyone should have on their radar.

The post read: “Who is an up-and-coming Black artist everyone should have on their radar?”

In response to the question, the recording academy wrote Wizkid’s name under the post.

The description is no doubt demeaning and disrespectful, especially as Wizkid is considered one of the most successful music artistes in Africa.

See post below:

How Wizkid Influenced Young Artistes To Hit Stardom

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, popularly known as Joeboy, has disclosed how Grammy award-winning singer, Ayo Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, influenced the music career of young artistes.

Naija News reports that Joeboy during the latest episode of the Body & Soul podcast claimed that Wizkid made young artistes in the country believe they can hit stardom at a young age.

According to the ‘Baby’ crooner, before Wizkid, it was difficult for young musicians to hit stardom until a later time.

Joeboy added that he knew he was going to be a star after meeting Wizkid for the first time.