Swiss Cyclist Gino Mader Dies Day After Collision Aged 26

Swiss cyclist Gino Mader died at the age of 26 following a collision on the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse.

The cyclist with Team Bahrain Victorious was involved in a high-speed crash with American Magnus Sheffield, 21, on Thursday while descending the Albula Pass.

Gino Mader fell down a ravine and was revived there before he was transported by air to a hospital in Chur, where he passed away on Friday morning.

In a tribute to Gino Mader, his team, Bahrain Victorious described the Swiss cyclist as “one of the shining lights of our team.”

Due to the untimely demise of the 26-year-old cyclist, the sixth stage of the tournament which was scheduled to take place on Friday was suspended.

A statement from Bahrain Victorious in Mader’s honour reads, “Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of our team and the whole cycling community.

“His talent, dedication, and passion for the sport have inspired us all.”

While a statement from the team’s managing director Milan Erzen reads: “Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist but a great person off the bike.

“Bahrain Victorious will race in his honour, keeping his memory on every road we race. We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team.”

Mader competed in track racing before going pro on the road in 2019. He joined Team Bahrain Victorious two years later.

He won stage six of the Giro d’Italia in 2021 and finished first in the young rider classification in the Vuelta a Espana.