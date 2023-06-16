Powerful Forces Worked Against Me – Yari Calls Out Tinubu After Losing Senate Presidency

Former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari has declared that he was sure of winning the contest for the 10th National Assembly Senate Presidency but some powerful forces worked against him.

According to Yari, he wouldn’t have bothered to contest at all if he was not sure of winning in the first place.

He made the disclosure on Friday during an interview with BBC Hausa.

According to him, the powerful forces that worked against his ambition included the President, the Vice President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the Governors.

Yari added that despite having a preferred candidate, he expected President Bola Tinubu to have been fair to all.

The former Governor however promised to cooperate with the new leadership.

According to him, ”Election in the National Assembly is not one to be bogged by controversies on whether it was rigged or not. We are 109 and everyone has his opinion and what was in his mind to do, and they’ve decided.”

On those that contributed to events leading to his loss, Yari said: “There was the President, the Vice President was involved, also Secretary to the Government and the Governors, I was left alone with only those faithful individuals.

“I hope if the President comes for his second tenure, he will allow internal democracy to thrive in the National Assembly. He said he had a preference but to be just, he should be for all.”

Senator Yari however added that he holds no grudges against President Tinubu as he believes what happened is the doing of God.

“I believe it’s Almighty Allah’s doing, not Tinubu’s doing. It’s Allah that has destined it to be so,” he said.

It would be recalled that Senator Godswill Akpabio who is the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu for the Senate Presidency position defeated Yari by 63 to 46 votes during Tuesday’s senate election among the lawmakers.