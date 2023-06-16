Police Arrest Man Who Threatened To Kill And Flush All Igbos Out Of Yorubaland

The Osun State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Kehinde Adesogba Adekusibe, for violating social media policy on hate speech.

Naija News reports that the Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, made the disclosure in a statement via his Twitter page on Friday, June 16, 2023.

According to the statement, Adekusibe had in May threatened to kill and flush out all Igbos from Yorubaland, while describing them as violent people.

The Police immediately launched an investigation into the social media post and the suspect was arrested in the llesa area of Osun State.

The statement added that the suspect has confessed to the crime and would be charged to court.

The statement reads, “Today 15th June, 2023, the Osun Police Command has arrested one Kehinde Adesogba Adekusibe ‘m’ 28years who violated the social media policy on hate speech. It could be recalled that, on 18th May, 2023, the suspect, Kehinde Adekusibe, on his tweeter handle, tweeted, “Let’s kill all the Igbos Let’s flush them out of Yoruba lands. I hate these people with passion. They are violent people. They a the worst. They hate us.

“Let’s hate them without holding back. ” Immediately, the Police Command received the report, Police detective from the Cyber crime section at SCID Osogbo swung into action, and through intelligence led investigation, the suspect was arrested at Ilesa where he hibernated.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime, and he will be charged to the court after the completion of the investigation.

“We have done what is needful on this matter. It can only take some times, every offence committed leaves a trace, and culprits will surely face d music.

“Thanks to Osun State Police Command for its painstaking efforts on this singular case.”