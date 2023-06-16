CKay Reveals Artists Who Paved Way For His Music

Nigerian singer Chukwuka Ekweani aka CKay has listed artists like Tekno and Runtown, as among those who paved for his kind of music to thrive locally and internationally.

The singer via his Twitter handle on Friday, June 16, 2023, thanked the musicians affirming that someday in the future, the Nigerian music industry would sit at a roundtable to talk about the importance of Tekno and Runtown to Afrobeats’ crossover success.

He wrote: “One day, we’re going to sit down and talk about how Tekno and Runtown’s music paved the way for songs like Love Nwantiti, Emiliana, Ku Lo Sa & Calm Down.”

Felabration Organizers Announce Date For 2023 Edition

Meanwhile, the Felabration organizers have announced that this year’s edition of the annual music festival in memory and celebration of Nigerian Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, will commence from Monday, October 9 to Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Naija News reports that Felabration is a week-long celebration of Fela’s legacy as the Afrobeat genre creator and a renowned human rights activist.

The event was conceived in 1998 by Fela’s daughter, Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti to honour the legacy of her father.

In a press release made available to journalists in Lagos on Friday, June 16, 2023, the organizers revealed this year’s theme is ‘Question Jam Answer’, a classic record composed by Fela and released in 1972.

The organizers said the song fits right into the current socio-political mood of the country after the intriguing general election, where people are searching for answers to questions asked.

Felabration 2023 will present an authentic and vivid showcase of African music, creativity, and resilience through art, dance, fashion, and music.

Like previous editions, this year will also feature the Senior Secondary Schools Debate, The Fela Debates (Symposium), The Afrobics Dance Competition, The Artwork Competition, The Dress Fela Fashion Competition, The Musical Concert, and other activities.

According to the organizers, the concert will feature some of the biggest music stars from Nigeria and foreign artists also registered to perform at the New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, Lagos.

Felabration is considered Nigeria’s biggest music festival today as it hosts tens of thousands of attendees annually.