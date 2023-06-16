Chris Hemsworth Reacts To Ikorodu Bois Remake Of ‘Extraction 2’

Australian movie star, Chris Hemsworth has reacted to the remake of ‘Extraction 2’ trailer by Ikorodu Bois.

This comes after the Nigerian comedy group on Tuesday, shared their remake of the movie’s trailer on their social media pages.

The video went viral and attracted the attention of many people, including Hemsworth, who is the lead actor in the movie.

Reacting to the clip via his Twitter page, the movie star hailed the group’s creativity and joked that “they are trying to take our jobs”.

“This is incredible. Looks like @IkorudoB are trying to take our jobs from #Extraction2. Great work,” he wrote.

Extraction was first released in 2020. The much-awaited sequel premiered on Netflix today.

The Ikorudu Bois have received a lot of accolades over time for their creative prowess and ability to remake scenes and trailers of popular movies.

The group shot into limelight in 2020 after their comical parody of the trailer for Netflix’s ‘Extraction’ went viral.

The remake was well received in Hollywood and it earned them invitations to the movie’s premiere.

In 2020, Netflix gifted the group a filming starter pack to enhance the quality of their productions.