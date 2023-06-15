Court Admits Ex-JAMB Boss, Dibu Ojerinde To Bail

A former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dibu Ojerinde has been admitted to bail by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the former JAMB boss was today arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja by the Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Ojerinde, alongside 10 others including his three children, a daughter-in-law, and six companies were arraigned by the anti-graft agency for corrupt practices, abuse of office, and money laundering.

Alleged N5 Billion Fraud: Former JAMB Registrar, Dibu Ojerinde, Pleads For Release From Detention

Former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Adedibu Ojerinde, is seeking to be released from detention.

This is as he asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to order his release from detention.

It would be recalled that Ojerinde is facing trial for the alleged diversion of public funds amounting to about 5 billion naira.

Naija News however gathered that at an earlier proceeding, Ojerinde’s counsel, Mr. Eteya Ogana, applied for his release from detention.

Ogana was said to have drawn the attention of the court to a motion challenging the manner in which the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) re-arrested his client.

He claimed that the anti-corruption agency re-arrested his client without a valid warrant.

The trial Judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, however, said he could not find Ojerinde’s fresh application in the court’s record.

Ogana, subsequently admitted that there was a mix-up in the filing of the charge sheet. He, therefore, prayed for an adjournment to enable him to correct the error.

Meanwhile, ICPC on its part, dismissed the allegation that the former JAMB Registrar was re-arrested without a warrant.

The agency appealed to the court to inspect a warrant he adduced to establish that Ojerinde’s re-arrest and detention had legal backing.

It argued that the fresh application by the defendant had been overtaken by events since he has already been charged before another court on a separate matter.

Justice Egwuatu adjourned the matter till June 20 after listening to arguments from both sides.

Ojerinde was re-arrested on January 26 this year, on the premises of the Federal High Court by operatives of the ICPC.