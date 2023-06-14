Reuben Abati Reacts As Niece Graduates With First Class From Foreign University

Veteran Journalist, Reuben Abati on Wednesday celebrated his niece, Rachael Abati, after she graduated with distinction from the University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada.

Naija News reports that Ms Abati studied management, economics and finance.

Congratulating her in an Instagram post, Abati wrote, “ANOTHER FIRST CLASS in the house! Thank you Lord. My niece, RACHAEL ABATI, graduates with Distinction from the University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada in Management Economics and Finance. Congratulations Rayyy-chel. Well done, Ralph.”

His partner Kikelomo Atanda-Owo also congratulated Rachael, noting that her academic excellence fills the family with pride.

“Congratulations, Rachel, on graduating with a first class degree from university. We are overjoyed to celebrate this remarkable milestone in our family’s achievements,” she wrote in the comment section.

“Your academic excellence fills us with pride and I am honoured to be connected to such an outstanding accomplishment.

“Higher horizons and more power to your elbow. PhD next, Rachel!”

See photos below;





Rueben Abati, His Wife Celebrates Son On 14th Birthday

Meanwhile, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo, and her partner, Reuben Abati last week Friday celebrated the 14th birthday of her son, Zion.

The couple took the celebrant outing for his special day, sharing photos on their social media pages on Friday.

Atanda, who was previously married to Professor Ademola Abass, the former Special Adviser on Overseas Affairs and Investment to former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, disclosed that she uses Zion’s birthday to reflect on her journey in life.

She wrote: “Year after year, your birthday becomes a moment of reflection on my personal journey because you are an extension of me. I evaluate my growth alongside yours, grateful to God for the privilege.”

Commenting further about her son, Atanda-Owo wrote, “Your physical, intellectual, & emotional maturity, along with the virtues you exhibit, fill me with pride. The love &care you demonstrate towards your siblings and the generosity you display among your peers are qualities that make me proud.”

She added, “My greatest challenge may have been finding a life partner, but today, you & your siblings are my most significant companions in life.”

Atanda-Owo kissed her son affectionately while Abati captured the beautiful moments the family spent together in photos.