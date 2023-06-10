What Rueben Abati, His Wife Did To Son On 14th Birthday

Media personality Kikelomo Atanda-Owo, and her partner, Reuben Abati on Friday celebrated the 14th birthday of her son, Zion.

The couple took the celebrant outing for his special day, sharing photos on their social media pages on Friday.

Atanda, who was previously married to Professor Ademola Abass, the former Special Adviser on Overseas Affairs and Investment to former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, disclosed that she uses Zion’s birthday to reflect on her journey in life.

She wrote: “Year after year, your birthday becomes a moment of reflection on my personal journey because you are an extension of me. I evaluate my growth alongside yours, grateful to God for the privilege.”

Commenting further about her son, Atanda-Owo wrote, “Your physical, intellectual, & emotional maturity, along with the virtues you exhibit, fill me with pride. The love &care you demonstrate towards your siblings and the generosity you display among your peers are qualities that make me proud.”

She added, “My greatest challenge may have been finding a life partner, but today, you & your siblings are my most significant companions in life.”

Atanda-Owo kissed her son affectionately while Abati captured the beautiful moments the family spent together in photos.

