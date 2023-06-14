Peter Obi Celebrates International Albinism Day

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Tuesday, celebrated International Albinism Day.

In a statement via his verified Twitter handle, Obi celebrated Albinos for their tenacity and struggles to live normal lives in a very challenging socio-political system.

He said people living with Albinism, and other Nigerians require equal opportunities, especially in areas of education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation programs, to enable them to compete favourably with their peers everywhere.

Obi, therefore, wished Nigerians living with Albinism well in all their endeavors.

He wrote: “As we celebrate International Albinism Day today, we celebrate the diversity of our human nature and appreciate the natural differences of our existence.

“Ours is to create a society that will accommodate everyone and will not discriminate against our people living with albinism, and to ensure that they live to fulfill their potentials and contribute effectively to nation-building.

“Reportedly, well over two million Nigerians are living with Albinism, and all require equal opportunities, especially in areas of education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation programs, to enable them to compete favourably with their peers everywhere.

“We celebrate them today, for their tenacity and struggles to live normal lives in our very challenging socio-political system. I wish them well, today and always.”