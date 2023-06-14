Former President Buhari’s Nephew, Mamman Daura ‘Falls Sick’ After Emefiele’s Arrest

Speculations have emerged that the nephew of former President, Muhammadu Buhari, Mamman Daura has fallen sick after the news concerning the arrest of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank (CBN), Godwin Emefiele got to him in Katsina State.

Naija News understands that sources close to Daura have revealed that he has taken ill after he heard about the arrest of Emefiele, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to SaharaReporters, Daura’s sudden illness might be related to how he had protected Emefiele from prosecution for several years because of the alleged business dealings involving sales of forex largely controlled by Daura.

This platform recalls that Emefiele’s arrest came the same day President Bola Tinubu, announced his suspension with immediate effect.

In February, the DSS attempted to arrest Emefiele, but the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, shielded him by providing soldiers to guard his residence and office.

The secret police had claimed that it intensified its investigations in order to arrest and prosecute Emefiele, on allegations of terrorism financing and fraud, until last Friday when he was finally apprehended.

However, a source close to Buhari’s nephew disclosed that “Daura has taken ill after the Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele was arrested by Nigeria’s secret police, DSS last Friday. He is one of the cabals who protected the Central Bank Governor, shielding him from prosecution for several years because of business dealings involving sales of forex that is largely controlled by him.”