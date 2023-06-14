Chef Dammy Reacts As Guinness World Record Sets Hilda Baci’s Record At 93 Hours, 11 Minutes

Nigerian Chef, Damilola Adeparusi, who has set a new record for the longest cooking hours by a single individual as reacted after Hilda Baci was confirmed as a record holder by the Guinness World Records.

Naija News reported that GWR on Tuesday, announced that they would not be able to acknowledge Hilda’s claim of 100 hours of cooking time due to some discrepancies and placed her time at 93 hours 11 minutes.

The post reads, “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

“The 26-year-old Nigerian chef began on Thursday 11 May and continued through to Monday 15 May, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

“Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.”

Reacting to this, Chef Dammy, in a post via her Twitter page, expressed appreciation to Hilda for being a huge motivation.

According to her, Hilda Baci is the biggest chef in Nigeria, adding that she would experience greater things in life.

She wrote: “Congratulations to the best and biggest chef in Nigeria. This is surely the beginning of greater things to come. More wins are surely coming your way ma’am. Thank you for being a huge motivation.”