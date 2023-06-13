Peter Obi Reacts As Guinness World Record Confirms Hilda Baci’s Record For Longest Cooking Marathon

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has congratulated Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, after Guinness World Records (GWR) confirmed her latest record for the longest cooking marathon by a single individual.

Naija News earlier reported that GWR, on Tuesday, announced Baci as the latest record holder with a cooking time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

Reacting to the development on Tuesday, Peter Obi commended Hilda Baci for the incredible feat, saying that millions of people across the world are inspired by the Nigerian chef.

He wrote: “Congratulations to you Hilda Baci @hildabacicooks on breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

“You believed in your vision, you persevered till the end, and you have now carved your name in the golden books of history and have brought great honour to our nation.

“You have, by your victory, reminded us that the path through which one attains victory in any endeavour must be excellent. By towing the path of hard work and determination, you broke a world record.

“Millions of people across the world are now inspired by you.I remain committed to building a new Nigeria that will provide various noble and productive platforms for Nigerian youths to live out their dreams and compete favourably on the global stage. It is POssible!”