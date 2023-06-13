Osita Chidoka Reacts To Exclusion of Igbos In Executive, Legislative, Judicial Positions

Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has reacted to the emergence of the new leadership of the National Assembly.

Naija News reports that in a keenly contested election on Tuesday, Akpabio defeated the former Zamfara state governor, Abdul-Aziz Yari, to emerge the Senate President.

Similarly, Tajudeen Abbas who represents Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State was elected Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

Reacting via a Twitter post, Chidoka lamented the exclusion of the Igbos in the executive, legislative, judicial, and party positions in Nigeria.

He wrote: “NASS Inauguration: Again, the South East is not heading any Executive, Legislative, Judicial or Party leadership positions in Nigeria”

We Know That You Are Targeting The Igbos

Meanwhile, the Lagos State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that the proposed new property, and business ownership laws by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, might lead to chaos in Nigeria.

Naija News recalls that Obasa, during his inaugural speech at the 10th Lagos Assembly, had announced that certain laws in regard to economy, commerce, property, and titles would be put in place to protect the interest of Lagos indigenes.

Reacting to Obasa’s statement on Monday, the President of Ohanaeze in the state, Chief Ogbonna Aguene, told The Whistler that such laws can cause problems for the country as well as the government.