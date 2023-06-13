Nigerian Air: Ethiopian Airlines Chairman Resigns

The Chairman of Ethiopian Airlines, Girma Wake, has resigned.

The 79-year-old veteran of the African airline industry, who joined the company in 1965 and served as its Chief Executive Officer from 2004-2011, resigned amidst controversy surrounding the establishment of Nigeria’s national carrier, Nigeria Air.

The reason for his resignation remains unknown, however, Lieutenant General Yilma Merdassa was immediately appointed the head of the country’s air force.

Commander of Ethiopia’s air force, Yilma was said to have served on the company’s board of directors “for the last two and half years,” before assuming his new role on June 8.

The company in a press release noted that Girma’s “contribution to the growth and success of the airline group has been enormous and will take a special place in the history of the group.”

Recall that, last week, the Interim Managing Director of Nigeria Air, Capt Dapo Olumide, said the aircraft used to unveil the country’s national career was a legitimate chartered flight from Ethiopian Airlines, adding that the aircraft was returned to Ethiopian Airlines after the unveiling on the last day of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Nigeria’s Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Aviation have both labelled the launch of the Nigeria Air as a fraud.