Ndume Nominates Akpabio For Senate President

Published

7 hours ago

on

By

Senator Ali Ndume has nominated Godswill Akpabio for the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.


Naija News reports that Akpabio nomination was seconded by Senator-elect Olamilekan Yayi.

