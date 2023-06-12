“Our Memo To Him Was Very Clear” – Catholic Bishop Of Abuja Sends Message To Tinubu

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama has charged President Bola Tinubu to ensure he is fair to every religion in Nigeria and promote unity with his policies and actions.

The clergyman recalled that he and some other Bishops had called the attention of Tinubu to the trend of disunity and religious hostility in the country when he met a group of Catholic Bishops during a conference in Abuja, a few days before the 2023 presidential elections.

Kaigama stated that now that Tinubu has emerged as President, the ball is squarely in his court to do the right thing and fulfill the promise made to them, noting that their memo to him on the expected line of action was clear.

Naija News reports he made the call on Sunday in his homily at St. Augustine’s Parish, Sun City, Abuja.

In his words, “Our memo to him was very clear about many hurting issues. Now as President, he must find a way of taming Nigerians with paranoid dispositions who often blow the trumpet of disunity and hostility.

“He should promote better religious harmony as he promised us, by being fair and just to all religious groups and their adherents. The ball is in his court for now.”