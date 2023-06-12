June 12: Politicians Should Bury Their Heads In Shame, Nothing Has Changed Since 1993 – I Go Dye

Nigerian comedian, Francis Agoda, popularly known as I Go Dye, has berated Nigerian politicians over the celebration of democracy day.

Naija News reports that the comedian, in a post via his Instagram page on Monday, claimed that nothing has changed since 1993, instead it is a complete breakdown of law and order.

He further stated that democracy in Nigeria is not about the populace but the government of political parties in the interest of its members and cabals whose main interest is to subvert the citizens’ collective resources.

According to him, many people who condemned the 1993 election are still engaging in worse forms of electoral malpractice like the military, hence, democracy has been murdered in Nigeria.

He wrote: “Democracy in Nigeria is not a system of government by the population of the state . It’s government of political parties in the interest of party members and the cabals, whose main intention is to subvert our collective resources against the people.

“Unfortunately, the majority of those who condemned the 1993 presidential election are doing worst than the military rule by IBB , Because since the aftermath of June 12th, democracy has been murdered in Nigeria, votes are bought, voters are bullied, shoot at polling units, with massive manipulation of results in favor of losers.

“I feel politicians should bury their heads in shame because nothing good to write about our democratic institutions, nothing has really changed since 1993 which has given room to this democracy celebration.

“Indeed, what’s evident is, It’s a complete breakdown of law and order and we must make sure, we point out the ills of social injustice against the electorates.”