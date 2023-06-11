Osinbajo’s Ex-Spokesperson Calls Godwin Emefiele’s Suspension Overdue

The former spokesperson for ex-Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande has voiced his approval of the recent suspension and investigation of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

According to Akande, Emefiele’s conduct caused substantial harm to the CBN and Nigerians at large.

Akande aired his views on Twitter on Saturday, labelling Emefiele’s actions as “shenanigans” that resulted in “colossal damages.”

He called for people of goodwill and integrity to support the governor’s suspension, regardless of their political stance.

In his tweet, Akande wrote, “Emefiele was given a long rope, but he failed to redeem himself. His shenanigans & the colossal damages he perpetrated at the CBN were to the utter detriment of the Nigerian people.

“This is not even about cashless policy, but apparent corruption especially in the dual exchange rate policy which never made sense. What a sigh of relief!”

The CBN governor was suspended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday and was then apprehended by the Department of State Services.

According to the statement released by the President on Friday, Emefiele was suspended to give room for an investigation involving him.

However, the content of the investigation was not stated by the President and the timeframe for the investigation.