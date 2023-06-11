Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 11th June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 11th June 2023.

The PUNCH: The Department of State Services is likely to approach the court on Tuesday to obtain an order to keep the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, in its custody for as long as his interrogation will last. A source in the DSS confided in one of our correspondents that the secret police would likely approach the court to obtain an order to detain the suspended CBN boss for an indefinite period to allow for unfettered interrogation.

Vanguard: Tomorrow, it will be exactly 30 years since the June 12, 1993, presidential election generally believed to have been won by the late Bashorun MKO Abiola but annulled by the then-military government. Abiola died in the ensuing attempt to reclaim his mandate in 1998, about four weeks after the military ruler who had detained him for declaring himself President, General Sani Abacha, mysteriously passed on in June of that year.

